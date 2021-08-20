Crews to close northside of the downtown loop for weekend roadwork

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Road crews plan to close a section of the downtown loop Friday evening for pavement repairs. The closure will begin at 8 p.m. August 20 and last until around 5 a.m. Monday, August 23.

The work will close all lanes of both eastbound and westbound Interstate 70 from the state line to I-35 in the northeast corner of the downtown loop. That’s the area that feeds into the River Market. Ramps leading on and off the interstate in that area will also be closed.

This project will not impact traffic on the southside of the downtown loop.

The Missouri Department of Transportation warns the road work could cause backups as people try to get downtown for Planet Comicon at Bartle Hall.

One idea to avoid the headache would be to park near Union Station and use the streetcar to get downtown.