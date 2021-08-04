Crews to close portions of I-670 in downtown Kansas City over the weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Heading to the Garth Brooks concert at Arrowhead, or Tech N9ne at Power and Light? Even if you’re just running errands this weekend, you may want to avoid driving through downtown this weekend.

Crews will close a portion of I-670 starting at 6 a.m. Saturday morning.

Workers with the Missouri Department of Transportation are replacing the Baltimore Avenue Bridge over I-670. To do that, crews need to close both directions of I-670 between I-70 and I-35 at different times over the weekend.

MoDOT said only one direction of I-670 will be closed at a time. Here is a look at what will be closed and when the closures will take place:

Saturday, Aug. 7 – Closure of westbound I-670

Crews will close westbound I-670 between I-70 and I-35 beginning at 6 a.m. until approximately 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7.

between I-70 and I-35 beginning at 6 a.m. until approximately 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7. The following ramps will also be closed during this time: The ramp from eastbound I-70 to westbound I-670. The ramp from northbound U.S. 71 to westbound I-670. The ramp from 10 th St. to westbound I-670. The ramp from westbound I-70 to westbound I-670.

Sunday, Aug. 8 – Closure of eastbound I-670

Crews will close eastbound I-670 between I-35 and I-70 beginning at 6 a.m. until approximately 8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 8.

between I-35 and I-70 beginning at 6 a.m. until approximately 8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 8. The following ramps will also be closed during this time: The ramp from northbound I-35 to eastbound I-670. The ramp from southbound I-35 to eastbound I-670. The Truman Rd. ramp just past Broadway to eastbound I-670. The ramp from Wyoming St. to eastbound I-670.

MoDOT asks drivers to use the zipper merge and take turns at merge points. The department also wants to remind drivers that it is illegal to use a cell phone in road work zones.