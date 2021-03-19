Crews vaccinate hundreds per hour at Arrowhead Stadium, calling first day a success

KANSAS CITY, Mo — There was a steady stream of cars through Lot L at Arrowhead Stadium on Friday for Missouri’s largest vaccination event so far.

With thousands of people coming to the site, how did the first day go? Organizers are calling it a success so far. In the afternoon, the Missouri National Guard said it was on track to hit its goal: vaccinate 400 people per hour.

The Kansas City Area Transportation Authority offered free bus rides to the stadium for people who couldn’t otherwise make it to Arrowhead.

“A lot of people don’t have transportation,” KCATA President and CEO Robbie Makinen said. “Allowing public transit into this game allows access, an opportunity to folks who normally wouldn’t have it, so it’s a big deal.”

KCATA buses were stationed at eight locations around Kansas City, ready to shuttle people to and from the mega vaccination site every half hour. Each bus accommodated 20 people. The bus outside of the Linwood YMCA arrived at Arrowhead empty, as most did. By late afternoon, only three people had taken advantage of the service.

“Public transit levels the playing field,” Makinen said. “It’s about access and opportunity right?”

The Missouri National Guard will be looking into whether the service didn’t line up with vaccination appointments, people were working on Friday or folks who would need a lift didn’t get an appointment.

“We will continue that process and we will see how that looks tomorrow,” Col. Russell Kohl said. “We always work to do things a little bit better each time.”

For the people who showed up in cars, it was a smooth process. Most waited 30-40 minutes from start to finish, including their wait times after vaccination. Fewer than 10 people showed up without an appointment, trying to get a vaccine.

“Actually in each of those cases, we have been able to give them information about where they can get a vaccination, but this wasn’t an event where we could do that,” Kohl said.

There was one medical emergency, and paramedics from KCFD were on hand to help.

“By policy we don’t comment on any individual reactions that may have occurred during the event,” Kohl said. “What I can say is that we have been well prepared for everything that we have seen today.”

While the Missouri National Guard couldn’t comment on medical issues, sources say one person had an allergic reaction, responded to a dose of epinephrine, was taken to the hospital as a precaution and is OK.