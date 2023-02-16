KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Icy weather conditions are impacting flights for people traveling through Kansas City.

Just before 7 a.m. the Kansas City International Airport (KCI) closed its airfield due to ice contamination on the runways. Airport crews worked overnight to de-ice the runways, but ultimately the airfield had to be closed as a safety measure.

MCI Airport airfield closed because of ice contamination on the runways. Crews have been fighting all night long but had to close for safety. Expect reopening in 45-60 minutes. Check airline websites for latest flight info. — Kansas City International Airport (@KCIAirport) February 16, 2023

At least one runway opened before 8 a.m., leading to resumed operations.

MCI Airport airfield is NOW OPEN with runway 1L cleared of ice contamination. Crews continue to treat remainder of airfield. Roadways are slick in areas. Be careful, take your time. Safety first, always. — Kansas City International Airport (@KCIAirport) February 16, 2023

Travelers are still encouraged to check their airline for the latest updates on flight delays and cancellations.

The entire Kansas City metro is under a Winter Weather Advisory until 3p.m. Thursday. The FOX4 Weather Team is tracking a wintry mix expected to switch over to snow by mid-morning. You can find the latest updates on road conditions and closures online at fox4kc.com.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.