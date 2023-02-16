KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Icy weather conditions are impacting flights for people traveling through Kansas City.
Just before 7 a.m. the Kansas City International Airport (KCI) closed its airfield due to ice contamination on the runways. Airport crews worked overnight to de-ice the runways, but ultimately the airfield had to be closed as a safety measure.
At least one runway opened before 8 a.m., leading to resumed operations.
Travelers are still encouraged to check their airline for the latest updates on flight delays and cancellations.
The entire Kansas City metro is under a Winter Weather Advisory until 3p.m. Thursday. The FOX4 Weather Team is tracking a wintry mix expected to switch over to snow by mid-morning. You can find the latest updates on road conditions and closures online at fox4kc.com.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.