Sinkhole on U.S. 58 Highway south of Lawrence | Source: Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Engineers are inspecting a highway south of Lawrence after discovering a sinkhole.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said the sinkhole is in the middle of the ramp from U.S. 59 Highway to County Road 458.

The ramp close for now, but KDOT said it expects it to reopen later this week. Drivers are still able to turn right onto County Road 458 at the signaled intersection.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the sink hole is about 6 feet deep and 4 feet wide. Luckily someone alerted deputies about the problem when the opening to the sinkhole was just a foot wide.

The Kansas Department of Transportation said it is working with Douglas County to come up with a plan to repair the highway.

