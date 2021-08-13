Crews work to restore power after it’s knocked out by overnight storms

High power need across the entire state of Texas could lead to power outages if supply cannot meet demand. (Source: MGN Online)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Utility crews had an early and raining morning.

They’ve been working to restore power to thousands of people who lost it overnight as storms rolled through the metro area.

At one point more than 15,000 Evergy customers were left in the dark. By 7 a.m. Friday morning crews had restored power to about half of those customers.

In Wyandotte County, the Board of Public Utilities reported fewer than 350 customers without power Friday morning.

Independence Power and Light said it had about 100 customers in the dark and is working to restore electricity to those homes.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms pushed south Friday morning, but flash flooding continues to be a concern this morning for areas southwest of downtown KC.