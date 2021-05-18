All lanes closed at 40 Hwy and Denton Road after multi-vehicle crash with possible multiple fatalities

UPDATE: Two killed, multiple injured following head-on crash on US 40 Hwy and Denton Road

___

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a serious multi-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon.

The Missouri Department of Transportation reported that all lanes of 40 Highway and Denton Road in Jackson County are closed. This is just northeast of the Truman Sports Complex.

Multiple possible fatalities are being reported at this time.

MoDOT is asking drivers to find alternate routes at this time.

The area is expected to be shut down for 2-3 hours.

The Independence Police Department is investigating the crash.

FOX4 has a crew heading to the scene and will have updates online and on FOX4 News at 5 & 6.

🚨Breaking: All lanes of 40 Hwy & Denton Rd. closed @JacksonCountyMO. Possible multiple fatalities. Several emergency crews now on scene. Find alternate routes. #kctraffic pic.twitter.com/dRZYzsUJZ6 — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) May 18, 2021