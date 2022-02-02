KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As Wednesday’s winter storm continues, power outages are starting to affect residents in the metro area.

According to Evergy, over 1,500 people are without power east of downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

The energy company said the outage is due to an equipment fault and crews are on scene working to restore power. They estimate that power will return in the area at around 9:30 a.m.

“Given the forecast, we have deployed additional resources at Evergy power plants to be prepared for a potential increase in energy demand,” Chuck Caisley, Evergy senior vice president and chief customer officer, said. “Our line crews are prepared and, if outages occur, will begin restoring power as soon as conditions are safe.”

Smaller outages are beginning to appear on each side of the state line. View Evergy’s outage map for the latest updates.