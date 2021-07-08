Crews working water rescue at Brush Creek in Kansas City after suspect jumps in

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crews are working a water rescue Thursday night at Brush Creek after a suspect jumped into the water and didn’t resurface, officials say.

Kansas City police spokesman Sgt. Jake Becchina said officers’ involvement with this suspect has been developing over the afternoon.

The agency has received several domestic violence disturbance calls Thursday afternoon near Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard and Cleveland. Each time officers responded, the man fled the scene, Becchina said.

Around 6:30 p.m. police responded after learning of man matching the suspect’s description. When officers tried to contact him, Becchina said the man jumped into Brush Creek.

An officer jumped in after him but was unable to pull him from the water. Becchina said the alleged suspect didn’t surface.

Right now, crews are working this incident as a water rescue, but Becchina said all possibilities are on the table. Police have also extensively searched the wooded area nearby.

FOX4 is on the scene working to gather more information. We’ll update this story as we learn more.