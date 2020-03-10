Crime Files: Desirae Ferris [Podcast]

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s a text that has burned itself into the mind Patti Tam over the past three years.

“I’ll be home tonight. I’ll see you in a little bit.”

Those short 11 words came from Patti’s daughter, Desirae Ferris. Only, she never came home.

Today, Desirae’s family is still crippled by the reality of what probably happened to the 18-year-old. Yet, they still try to remain hopeful that their fears don’t turn out to be reality.

“She’s got an army of people that aren’t giving up and going away. We’ve done billboards. We’ve had fundraisers, we’ve plastered flyers everywhere. Um, talk shows, Crime Watch Daily. People magazine,” Tam said.

Look for this logo, listen and subscribe, wherever you get your podcasts.

However, she also said the closest they’ve come to finding her is when detectives pinged her phone nearly two weeks after Desirea disappeared.

Hear more from Desirae’s loved ones never heard before in the podcast embedded in this story.

About 40 percent of the murder cases in Kansas City are unsolved. Many of those cases are considered cold. FOX4 Crime Files takes an in-depth look at some of these cases, each one representing a life lost, and loved ones searching for answers.

Click this link to find more episodes of Crime Files.

For updates and more FOX4 podcasts, follow the FOX4 Podcast page on Facebook.

And, if you like Crime Files, please subscribe to the series wherever you listen to podcasts, and tell your friends.