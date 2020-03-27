Crime Files: Lester Haliburton [Podcast]

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It was March, 2002, when one mother woke up to a nightmare.

Detectives told her that her 15-year-old son had been shot in a hallway just down the street and left there to die.

“I just collapsed right there in the middle of the street and the neighbors came out to help me, you know, to get me up out of the street,” Lester’s mom, Denise Dixon, said. “It was like a nightmare. I didn’t even believe it was real. I didn’t even believe, I just was like, ‘Lester? Dead?'”

Police believe they know the motive behind the crime, and another kid survived the shooting, but the details are few and far between.

About 40 percent of the murder cases in Kansas City are unsolved. Many of those cases are considered cold. FOX4 Crime Files takes an in-depth look at some of these cases, each one representing a life lost, and loved ones searching for answers.

