Oak Grove man charged with murder in deadly 2019 beating of Darryle Humbird

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Oak Grove man is facing murder charges for allegedly beating a man to death with a rock in 2019.

Prosecutors charged David Haynie, 28, with second degree murder and armed criminal action in the beating death of Darryle Humbird.

Humbird, 53, was found dead inside his home in the 9100 block of E. 43rd Terrace in Kansas City on September Sept. 16, 2019. His case was profiled on FOX4 Crime Files in November.

According to court documents, Humbird was beaten to death with a large rock, which was found near his body.

After his death, Humbird’s credit cards had been used. Police used those transactions to track down a Haynie’s wife, who had made a hotel reservation with the card.

In January, a witness told authorities that Haynie’s then wife had confessed to being involved in the homicide and that David Haynie had killed the victim with a rock during a robbery attempt.

The witness said that the wife told her that Haynie had taken drugs, money and a bottle of Giorgio Armani cologne from the victim after he died.

In February, a caller told the TIPS Hotline that a man named David Haynie and his wife were involved in a murder and had taken a bottle of cologne that the wife then gave to another man.

DNA from the rock matched Humbird and Haynie, according to the probable cause statement.

David Haynie is currently being held in the Jackson County jail on $200,000 cash only bond.

When they were interviewed in November, Darryle’s friends, Sean and Amanda McDonald said Darryle worked three jobs and was looking forward to spending time with his family.

“Darryle had never hurt anybody, ever. I mean, he did anything he could do to avoid confrontation with anybody,” Amanda said. “He loved his daughter and his grandson very much and I think he looked forward to spending time with them, for sure.”

