Two men charged with 2017 murder of Blue Springs teen found shot in home’s front yard

Colby Stephenson

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Two men are now facing charges in Jackson County in connection with the 2017 shooting death of a Blue Springs teen.

Taron Thompson and Javonte Tiger, both 21, each face charges of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action in the death of Colby Stephenson.

RELATED: Blue Springs mom still waits for justice in 16-year-old son’s murder two years later

Stephenson was just 16 years old when he was shot to death in the front yard of a home in the 1700 block of N.W. 6th Street in Blue Springs on Dec. 18, 2017.

Initially, all witnesses told police that they didn’t know who shot at them, but when they left the house, they told investigators that multiple shots were fired.

Investigators recovered 37 spent shell casings during the investigation.

After police found a 9mm gun in Thompson’s vehicle, he allegedly admitted that the gun was his. Tests of the shell casings tied the gun to the crime scene.

Phone records allegedly showed that a phone registered to Thompson was in the area where the shooting occurred.

During the time of the murder, Tiger was on house arrest and required to wear an ankle monitor. Tracking on the ankle monitor allegedly showed him going out of range with his monitor an hour before the shooting.

Multiple witnesses told investigators that Tiger yelled, “Yeah, we got y’all now” as he was shooting.

Prosecutors have requested a bond of $200,000 for each defendant.

Previous coverage:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video