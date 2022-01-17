Critical shortage of COVID test kits at Children’s Mercy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Children’s Mercy in Kansas City, Missouri announced Monday evening that it has a critical shortage of COVID-19 test kits due to the omicron variant surge and demand in testing across the country.

“We did not receive our shipment of testing kits today and have been put on allocation by the company that supplies those kits,” Children’s Mercy leaders said.

Children’s Mercy said starting Wednesday, Jan. 19, COVID-19 testing will be based on its current volume and supply. Testing will be limited to clinical employees and its pre-procedural and admitted patients.

Until further notice, Children’s Mercy will not have routine COVID-19 testing in its emergency departments, urgent cares, clinics or drive-through locations, with some exceptions:

• Patients in the ED and Urgent Cares who meet strict testing criteria and whose results would impact clinical decision-making will still be offered testing.

• Drive-through testing will be limited to patients scheduled for procedures and employees.