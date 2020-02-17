Critically endangered white-cheeked gibbon baby born at Kansas City Zoo

The Kansas City Zoo has announced the birth of a rare white-cheeked gibbon.

The baby was born on Saturday, Feb. 15 in the Tropics exhibit at the zoo.

The baby, who is not yet named, was born to dad Smithers, 24, and mom Kit, 15, who were recommended to mate as part of a species survival plan.

Gibbons are critically endangered due to habitat loss, illegal logging and hunting for illegal pet trade. Their wild population has decreased 80 percent in the last few decades.

Native to China, Laos and Vietnam, gibbons have long arms and swing from tree to tree.

You can see Smithers, Kit and the baby now at the Tropics exhibit at the Kansas City Zoo.