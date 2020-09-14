Critically injured victim shot 4-5 times near 106th and Blue Ridge Blvd in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A person is in critical condition after a shooting on Sunday, September 13 left them with several bullet wounds, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
Officers responded to 106th Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard last night on a shooting call. When they arrived, they found a victim inside a business.
The victim appeared to have been shot four to five times, according to public information officer Jake Becchina.
A witness told police they saw a red SUV fire multiple shots at the victim a block south of there. The victim then walked from the intersection into the business.
Medical responders took the victim to a hospital, where the victim was taken into surgery and labeled as critical condition. There has been no change to that status as of 9:15 a.m. on Sept. 14.
Police have not released any suspect information.
