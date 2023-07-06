DEKALB COUNY, Mo. — The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a helicopter crash north of the Kansas City metro.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash in northwest DeKalb County around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. The Missouri Highway Patrol, and DeKalb County emergency crews also helped following the crash.

Emergency crews took the helicopter pilot to a hospital for treatment.

The helicopter was spraying crops at the time of the crash. Investigators have not said what may have caused the crash.