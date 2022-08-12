INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A cross-country ride stops in Independence to honor two fallen police officers.

An organization called Beyond the Call of Duty completes an End of Watch Ride to remember the officers who died the previous year.

This year, the ride stopped in front of Independence Police Headquarters. The organization honored Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans and Reserve Sgt. John Bullard, Jr. Both officers died in 2021.

Madrid-Evans was shot in September while responding to a call. He died of his injuries at a hospital. He graduated from the police academy two months before his death.

The department announced Bullard died from COVID-19 in August. Bullard served 46 years with the department and was active in the IPD Reserve Unit until his death on Aug. 11.

Motorcycles from the Independence Police Department escorted the caravan through the City.

The ride includes a massive mobile tribute to the officers who gave their all.

Beyond the Call of Duty says it works to make sure that no officer is forgotten. It also supports training to lower the number of fallen officers.

