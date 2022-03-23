OVERLAND PARK, Kan. —All City Management Services (ACMS) is looking to hire crossing guards in Overland Park to help students in the Blue Valley School District safely walk to and from school each day.

Crossing guards can earn up to $26 per day working a brief shift in the morning or in the afternoon. To qualify, applicants must complete a criminal background check and drug screening, as well as an agility and balance assessment.

Interested applicants who apply before March 31 may qualify for a $200 hiring bonus.

Applications are available on the ACMS website.