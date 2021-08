KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Johnson County, Missouri.

The crash happened this morning south of Centerview, Missouri, near Warrensburg.

Investigators said the driver of a pickup was on 58 Highway. Troopers said the driver crossed over into the oncoming lane and hit a motorcycle.

FATAL CRASH in Johnson Co., 58 HWY south of Centerview.



A pickup crossed over to the opposing lane & struck a motorcycle head-on. The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup was transported to an area hospital for possible injuries. pic.twitter.com/odbyv9wbzN — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) August 27, 2021

The person on the motorcycle died at the crash scene. The driver of the pickup was taken to the hospital for treatment.