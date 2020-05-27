Crowded Lake of the Ozarks party inspires novelty t-shirt design

DES MOINES, Iowa — The images of a crowded pool party at the Lake of the Ozarks that sparked national news coverage and backlash from public health officials is now the subject of a novelty t-shirt design.

Iowa-based store RAYGUN created a t-shirt design with lettering that reads, “LAKE OF THE OZARKS: AN INTERNATIONAL EXAMPLE OF BAD JUDGMENT.”

The shirt sells for $23 and is also available in tank top form.

The design was inspired by comments from St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, who issued a travel advisory related to the incident.

Officials in the Kansas City area have also urged those who attended crowded parties to self-isolate for 14 days upon returning home.

