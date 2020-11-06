Crown Center Ice Terrace all the frozen fun without the crowds thanks to COVID measures

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Crown Center Ice Terrace opened today, November 6, and with it came one major change from past years. Less people.

“It’s very comfortable,” one woman, who was there with her daughter, said. “There’s space between everyone.”

Every year, the major ice skating rink in downtown Kansas City draws massive crowds. Sandwiched between skyscrapers and adorned with lights, it’s a popular attraction as the temperatures drop.

Now, skaters must make a reservation online first. The reservations are spaced 15 minutes apart, allowing 10 people in each slot. You sign up for one slot and then can stay as long as you like.

“Just so we can control the number of people. Capacity has been reduced for a lot of gatherings, and it allows us to have people come and skate in a controlled environment,” Anne Deuschle, marketing director for Crown Center, said. “We are just excited that we were able to open the ice rink for this season.”

Those who go also must wear a mask. Thankfully, that extra bit of cloth helps keep the face warm.

The ice rink is open today through March 7:

Sunday-Thursday 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday-Saturday 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Find out more or make a reservation on the Crown Center Ice Terrace web page.

