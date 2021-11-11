Crown Center’s Ice Terrace forced to close following storm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ice skaters will need to wait to lace up their skates.

Crown Center tweeted that its popular ice terrace was in need of some TLC following yesterday’s rain and thunder storm that swept through the city. Thursday’s warmer temperatures are also impacting the ice on the rink.

The ice terrace normally opens at 10 a.m. on Thursday’s.

Crown Center first told visitors that the ice terrace wouldn’t open until noon. A second tweet said it would be closed longer and visitors should check back around 5 p.m. to see if the ice terrace will reopen for evening skating.

