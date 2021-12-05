Cruise ship with COVID-19 infections arrives in New Orleans

FILE – People pause to look at Norwegian Cruise Line’s ship, Norwegian Breakaway, on the Hudson River, in New York, on May 8, 2013. Ten people aboard the cruise ship, approaching New Orleans, have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Saturday night, Dec. 4, 2021. The Norwegian Breakaway had departed New Orleans on Nov. 28 and is due to return this weekend, the Louisiana Department of Health said in a news release. Over the past week, the ship made stops in Belize, Honduras and Mexico. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Norwegian Cruise Line ship with at least 10 passengers and crew members infected with COVID-19 has docked in New Orleans.

Local news outlets confirmed the Norwegian Breakaway had arrived in the city.

The Louisiana Department of Health said in a late Saturday news release that over the past week, the ship made stops in Belize, Honduras, and Mexico.

Norwegian Cruise Line said all of the identified COVID-19 cases involved people without symptoms.

Norwegian said each person on board was being tested for the coronavirus before disembarking.

Officials said anyone who tests positive will either go directly home or self-isolate in accommodations provided by the cruise line.