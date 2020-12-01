Crysler house light display spreads holiday cheer in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — It’s a holiday tradition in Independence! The Crysler Lights are on full display.

For years, homeowner Dallas Rose has invited the public to enjoy the light display at his home at 3510 S. Crysler Avenue.

This year, the light display features Lil John’s “All I really want for Christmas” and Tech N9ne’s “Red Kingdom” as well as more traditional holiday songs.

Rose says they spend months out of the year preparing.

“It takes us about two months, I’d say of us putting everything on the house, but prior to that, we spend about two or three months assembling the new props we want to add each year. We try to add more and more every year and make it a good show for everybody to keep coming back out,” he said.

You can see the Crysler Lights from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. on weeknights. The display runs until 11 p.m. on weekends.

You can also keep up with the Crysler Lights on Facebook.