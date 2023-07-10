JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A Democratic state representative from southwest Missouri is throwing her name in the hat to be the next governor. House Minority Leader Crystal Quade announced she is running for governor in 2024. She is the first Democratic candidate to enter the race.

Quade was elected to the House of Representatives in 2016 and has been leading house democrats since 2019. She will term out next year. Her background is in social work. If elected – she would be the first female governor of the state. Quade says as governor she would work to repeal the ban on abortions and protect farmers by prohibiting China and Russia from owning farmland.

Quade is launching her campaign with a kick-off event Monday in Springfield.

Governor Mike Parson is not seeking re-election due to term limits. Being the only Democrat to announce so far, she will face off next November against the Republican nominee from the August primary.

So far, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe have announced they are running for governor.