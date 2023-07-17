KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new café is bringing fresh food to the inner-city and teaching people in poverty how to cook.

That’s the goal of a new café called The Spot. The café is on 20th and Vine.

The Spot is a nonprofit culinary center. The café sits in an old limestone street department building connected to Vine Street Brewery.

The owner, Shanita McAfee-Bryant, is an award-winning chef who saw the lack of fresh food available on the city’s East side. She decided to build a kitchen in the 18th and Vine area and offer free cooking lessons to teens and young adults.

“It’s kind of been forgotten it’s gonna take one brave person to be like, look, this can be done, and hopefully other people will see all the great things that are happening here and all the positive economic developments,” Bryant said.

The students cook for her café, and she’s even hired some of her more talented students to work for her. She hopes to prosper so other business owners invest in this part of town.

The Spot café is open daily for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

If you are interested in taking free cooking lessons from Shanita at The Spot, you can apply at her website, theprospectkc.org.