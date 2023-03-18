KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The underserved in the Wyandotte County area have new options.

There are now culturally appropriate food boxes available. Boxes will be available at neighborhood clinic events in Wyandotte County.

The need was identified due to the diverse community and that as many as 21,000 people living in the area experience food security.

The boxes are a pilot program through a partnership between the Health Department, Harvesters, and Aetna Better Health of Kansas. People who get the boxes will be asked to take a survey to help address the need.

“These culturally appropriate food boxes will help people in Wyandotte County not only feed their families, but also have food that is familiar, that they know how to prepare, and that we hope their families will enjoy,” Ambur Banner, Acting Director of the UGPHD, said.

Items included in the food boxes:

Box A Diced Tomatoes Corn Corn Masa Rice Pinto Beans Sliced Jalapenos Lentils Garbanzos Beans Potatoes Cilantro Habanera Sauce Chilorio pork



Box B Stuffing Mashed potatoes Cranberry sauce Corn muffin mix 2 cans of green beans 2 cans of corn Cream of mushroom Sweet potatoes Macaroni Pineapple Shredded chicken



Items provided may vary slightly from the lists above depending on availability. Any replacement items will be similar to what is listed.

The program plans to distribute more than 450 food boxes in March and April.

Anyone in need of food can find a neighborhood clinic on this calendar. Look for an event with “FOOD BOXES-CA” listed next to the event.