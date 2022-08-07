KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A visiting attraction hopes to help kids explore their curiosity when it comes to science, technology, and lift.

MilliporeSigma created something called the Curiosity Cube. Crews transformed a former shipping container into a mobile science lab.

The Curiosity Cube will stop in Kansas City beginning Monday, August 8.

Its goal is to help close the gap in Title 1 schools. Data shows that more than half of students in Title 1 schools miss out on the opportunity to experience hands-on science.

The Curiosity Cube will teach students about, and how to use, things like ozobots, digital microscopes and other scientific instruments.

The tour dates and locations that are open to the public are as follows:

Monday, August 8 Science City at Union Station 30 W Pershing Rd., Kansas City, MO 64108 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tuesday, August 9 Cops and Kids in Platte City 3rd and Main St. Platte City, MO 64079 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Wednesday, August 10 Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead 13800 Switzer Rd., Overland Park, KS 66221 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Thursday, August 11 Wonderscope Children’s Museum of Kansas City 433 E Red Bridge Rd., Kansas City, MO 64131 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Friday, August 12 Museum at Prairiefire 5801 W. 135th St., Overland Park, KS 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.



