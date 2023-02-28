CVS is closing its pharmacy at 4531 Troost Avenue on April 3, 2023.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — CVS is closing one of its pharmacies in April and tells FOX4 it will transfer prescriptions to a store just about a mile to the west.

The CVS at 4531 Troost Avenue will shut its doors on April 3. If you have a prescription at that location, CVS is transferring it to the location at 5011 Main Street.

CVS says any of its customers can choose to fill a prescription at another store if it’s more convenient. You can find a list of local pharmacies on its website.

A spokesperson says employees who worked at the Troost store are being offered comparable roles within the company.

A CVS spokesperson did not answer exactly why this particular location closed, but offered a general statement when considering what stores to close.

“We consider many factors when making store closure decisions including maintaining access to pharmacy services, local market dynamics, population shifts, a community’s store density, and ensuring there are other geographic access points to meet the needs of the community,” the statement said.

In addition to the impending CVS closure, the Walgreens location at 4630 Troost Avenue is also closed.

It’s not exactly clear when the store closed, but video gathered by FOX4 shows the location shuttered and signage removed.

The store was open as August 5, 2022 when Kansas City police noted multiple pharmacy break-ins, including the Walgreens at 46th and Troost.

3 Kansas City pharmacies broken into within half an hour

FOX4 has tried to contact Walgreens multiple times to get answers about why the store closed, including emails and phone calls on Feb. 9 and Feb.10, as well as an email and a phone call on Feb. 28.