CVS Health increased minimum wage and hiring hundreds in Kansas City

FILE – In this Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo, a CVS pharmacy is seen in Los Angeles. CVS Health Corporation (CVS) on Tuesday, Feb. 16 reported a fourth-quarter net income of $973 million. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — CVS Health has joined other major companies in the United States in raising the minimum wage to $15.

The increase will go into effect in July 2022 and the company says over 65% of the company already earns more than $15 an hour.

In the Kansas City metro area, the wage increase comes when CVS Health has 200 customer-facing positions available.

CVS Health hopes the increase will help attract and retain employees.

According to the company, the wage increase is the “latest in a series of investments the company has made in its employees, including bonuses and benefit enhancements throughout the pandemic.”

