CVS Health increased minimum wage and hiring hundreds in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — CVS Health has joined other major companies in the United States in raising the minimum wage to $15.
The increase will go into effect in July 2022 and the company says over 65% of the company already earns more than $15 an hour.
In the Kansas City metro area, the wage increase comes when CVS Health has 200 customer-facing positions available.
CVS Health hopes the increase will help attract and retain employees.
According to the company, the wage increase is the “latest in a series of investments the company has made in its employees, including bonuses and benefit enhancements throughout the pandemic.”