KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of CVS Pharmacies across the nation, including 250 in Missouri and Kansas, all have time delay safes as part of a recent effort to cut down on robberies involving opioids.

CVS Health District Leader Nate Burrell tells FOX4 the opioid epidemic across the nation was showing up in CVS stores in through more robberies, with the biggest spikes in Indianapolis.

“So what we did is we tried these time delay safes in Indianapolis,” said Burrell. “We installed them in all stores across that market and we actually showed a 70 percent reduction in robbery events.”

After rolling out similar safes across most of the nation, and in every story in Missouri and Kansas, Burrell says robberies at CVS Pharmacies have been cut in half. The time delay safes don’t open right away, stalling any potential robbery.

Signs placed inside and outside the stores warn would-be robbers that trying to take anything inside the safe will take more time than they can afford.

“Knowing that there’s going to be a delay basically made people think twice about robbing a CVS location,” Burrell said.

Kansas City, Missouri Police Department Captain Leslie Foreman says any kind of deterrent either in public places or in the privacy of a residence helps keeps powerful medications away from people who shouldn’t have them.

“Just being aware of how you store them, where you store them, and who’s around can go a long way to keeping people safe,” Foreman said.

Law enforcement agencies and the DEA host large drug take back events periodically throughout the year, but you can find locations to drop off unwanted medications year round here.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.