KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cyber safety is top of mind after Russian hackers targeted dozens of sites, including a nuclear power plant in Kansas. Local cyber security firm, Fishtech Group, is trained to stop threats before they start.

“We have a real time threat map of attacks that are actually happening,” Security Operations Lead Tyler Moore said.

Eleven minutes after 12 o’clock, Moore’s team already tracked more that 370,000 attacks.

Last week, the Kansas City, Kansas Federal Court unsealed documents that said, between 2014 and 2017, Russian hackers used spearphishing attacks to gain access to computer networks.

The document said three suspects sent emails to employees at Wolf Creek, claiming to be applying for work at the Kansas Nuclear Power Plant located near Burlington, Kansas.

Instead, the emails installed malware on Wolf Creek computers.

“This happens extremely often,” Fishtech Group Director of Operations Shelby Kaba said.

He suggests people and companies look at layer defense — no sharing passwords between accounts, using multi-factor authentication and keeping software up-to-date to try to minimize the vulnerabilities.

Beyond that, educate yourself with cyber security training.

“It goes through different scenarios between different types of attacks and how you recognize those and handle those,” Kaba said. “You know, they have the wireless Internet access, to make sure that it’s probably secured, to be able to recognize phishing emails and when they’re possibly being social engineered or scammed.”

Moore said the consequences of companies and users letting their guards down could be disastrous.

“You’re talking about everything from potentially losing personal credit card information to ransomware hitting a company and crippling organizations for millions of dollars,” Moore said.

Kaba said the time to tighten security is now.

“I definitely expect trends to continue,” Kaba said. “Just be even more cyber vigilant and aware of the threats and attacks.”

For more ways on how to protect your information, click here.