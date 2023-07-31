OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A cyclist was hospitalized with seriously injures after being struck by a car in Overland Park Sunday night.

Around 10:50 p.m. Overland Park police and crews from Johnson County Med-Act responded to a crash involving a car and a bicycle at the intersection of 99th Terrace and Antioch Road.

The cyclist was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Med-Act has not yet named the injured cyclist, but describe him as a man in his 30s.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.