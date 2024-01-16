OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park police say a cyclist hit in a crash earlier this month has died from his injuries.

The crash happened Jan. 2 at the intersection of West 95th and Hadley streets, according to police.

The cyclist was left unconscious and seriously injured after the wreck. Police initially said they could not find identification on the man and asked the public for help identifying him.

But on Tuesday, an Overland Park police spokesman said they were finally able to identify the bicyclist, but he has died from his injuries.

Police have not released the victim’s name at this time.

Officers have contacted the man’s family, who have requested privacy at this time.