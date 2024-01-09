OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park police could not find identification on a cyclist who was left unconscious after a crash that seriously injured him last week.

The crash happened on Jan. 2 at the intersection of West 95th and Hadley streets, according to police.

Police searched him and his belongings for identification and canvassed the crash scene area, but they said they have “exhausted” all leads.

OP officials say he’s a 35 to 40-year-old white man standing about 5 feet, 6 inches and weighs between 130-150 pounds. He has brown hair and a mustache.

Police say they have a photo of the cyclist, but add that it is “too graphic to share with the general public.”

Anyone who recognizes the bicycle he was riding posted below is asked to call the Overland Park Traffic Unit at 913-327-6731.