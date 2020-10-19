Cyclist struck, critically hurt in Independence; motorcyclist dies in crash at Grandview Triangle

A pair of weekend crashes left one victim dead and another fighting for their life at an area hospital.

Kansas City police reported the first crash that happened on Saturday morning. The crash report says a motorcyclist was riding on westbound I-470 to northbound I-435 when they lost control on the ramp and crossed into a grassy median. When the rider returned to the I-435 ramp, a driver in a blue Toyota Highlander hit them.

The motorcyclist then hit a metal guardrail and concrete barrier, the impact throwing their Harley Davidson back into the Highlander. The rider was pronounced dead at the scene, a driver and passenger in the Highlander weren’t hurt. The victim hasn’t been identified yet.

The second significant crash happened just after midnight on Sunday morning in the eastbound lanes of 24 Highway at Noland Road. Independence police say a juvenile girl on a bicycle was crossing the intersection when she had a red light and was hit by a driver in a Chevrolet pickup truck.

She was taken to a hospital in critical condition, the driver and a passenger in the truck weren’t hurt. This victim hasn’t been identified and the crash is under investigation.