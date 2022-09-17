KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An overwhelming show of support from cyclists from around the metro on Saturday morning who came together in support of one of their own.

Three weeks ago, middle school math teacher and father of 10, Charlie Criniere was killed in a hit-and-run accident while he was cycling near Longview lake.

Local cyclists put together a bike ride to raise money for his family this weekend. Several of charlie’s family members and friends participated in the ride.

His wife was on hand to thank the hundreds of folks who have supported her and many people she doesn’t even know.

“In some ways, I still have 10 people here there’s still lots of birthdays and Christmas and college and graduation and I have so much still to live for,” Megan Criniere said. “so it’s just one day, one step.”

There is a memorial that stands at the scene of the accident right across from Longview community college.

If you’d like to donate to a fund set aside to help charlie’s wife and 10 kids, visit the bright lights for Charlie website.

Over $20,000 has been raised in donations.

