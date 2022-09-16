KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Former Kansas City, Kansas Police Detective Roger Golubski is in jail on federal charges related to sexually assaulting two women and using his authority as a police officer to violate their civil rights.

It comes after Lamonte McIntyre was released from prison in 2017 after 23 years and settled a lawsuit with the Unified Government of Wyandotte County over his wrongful imprisonment. His lawsuit claimed Golubski was the reason he was locked up.

After all that, advocates are calling for a special process and policies as the legal system tries to undo what could be decades of bad deeds.

“Probably the District Attorney’s office, probably the Unified Government, needs to take a role looking a that or outsourcing this to some sort of independent panel to review these convictions to determine whether some of these need to be set aside,” said defense attorney David Grummon.

Grummon isn’t directly related in the cases but is part of the Metro Organization for Racial and Economic Equity, which had been involved in the effort to help McIntyre.

Grummon says people currently in prison who think they were convicted because of Golubski’s alleged corruption should start their legal battle now if they haven’t already. But for people who have already been released from jail who think they have a claim, the statute of limitations, which limits how much time can pass before a case can be brought, might complicate their case.

“The Statute of Limitations is going to be a kind of ugly shield that the people who were paying Roger Golubski all those years can hide behind and avoid accountability,” Grummon said.

That’s why Grummon says he imagines lawyers will push for the Statute of Limitations to either be delayed, “or, as a matter of policy, by some party like the Unified Government, maybe, needs to waived or stipulated until, say, yesterday when Detective Golubski was arrested,” said Grummon.

He also thinks it would make sense for the Unified Government or and outside body to set up a panel to review the complains that could start coming in.

FOX4 called and emailed the KCK Police Department, Wyandotte County commissioners, KCK’s mayor, and the District Attorney’s Office Friday afternoon. Only the Police Department responded, saying it’s still too early to have a comment on a situation like this one.

It’s not a surprise to Grummon.

“The news is fresh and there’s going to be a lot more discussion about this in the days and weeks to come,” Grummon said.

