KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The driver of a rental truck made an unexpected stop Thursday afternoon.

Police say the driver ended up hitting the front of a store near Blue Ridge Boulevard and I-49. Officers responded to the area around 2 p.m.

They found a Ryder truck damaged the Southside Liquors building, knocking out the front windows and damaging the sign on the store.

Police said no one was seriously injured in the crash, but three people were taken to hospitals as precautions.