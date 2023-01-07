MISSION, Kan. — Since the world watched as Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during the game against the Bengals, tens of thousands of people have taken steps to learn about CPR.

Visits to The American Heart Association’s social media sites that explain CPR and automatic defibrillators or AED’s have increased by more than 600 percent.

In the moments after Hamlin’s collapse, while he lay unconscious and unbreathing on the field, trainers began chest compressions to keep oxygenated blood moving to his brain.

Minutes later, they called for an AED and started electronic shocks in a successful attempt to re-start his heart.

Statistics from the American Heart Association show that 90 percent of people who suffer cardiac arrests outside the hospital die, many times because no one around them starts chest compressions.

“Only 46 percent, or less than half of the people who suffer cardiac arrest outside the hospital, don’t receive bystander CPR. I think people are intimidated. They are nervous. They think someone else will do it. Someone else will help. That’s why these conversations are so important. Break down that stigma a little bit and the fears and see that anybody can do it,” Erin Gabert from the American Heart Association said.

The truth is, you don’t even have to be certified to preform hands-only chest compressions on a victim of cardiac arrest or to operate an AED.

Because of Good Samaritan’s laws, if you are acting in good faith to save someone’s life, you can not be sued.

First, check to see if the victim is breathing and whether he or she has a pulse. If they don’t, call 911 or ask someone to call 911 and get a defibrillator if it’s available.

Move the victim to the floor. Place one hand over the other one and put the heel of your hands in the center of the victim’s chest. Lock your arms. Position yourself directly over the victim and begin to press down on their chest.

The goal is to press down about two inches. Continue until the victim responds or help or an AED arrives.

In the nine-minute video above, FOX4’s Carey Wickersham along with an expert from the American Heart Association, shows us how to perform hands-only CPR and how to operate and AED machine.

It’s easier than you think, and the knowledge might just save someone’s life.