They were both young. The lawyer 24, committed to using the law to fight segregation in Alabama. The pastor, 27, drafted by local organizers for his oratory skills to protest segregation.

When Martin Luther King, Jr. was arrested for organizing a Montgomery, AL boycott over segregated buses, Fred Gray agreed to represent him.

The case of Alabama v. King would help launch the civil rights careers of these two young men.

While King was convicted, he had hit the national stage. And his lawyer would go on to argue cases before the US Supreme Court in his bid to end segregation.

Now at 91, Gray is still practicing, and was approached by News Nation host Dan Abrams about writing a book on his illustrious and historic career.

That project comes to life on May 24 when “Alabama v. King: Martin Luther King, Jr. and the Criminal Trial That Launched the Civil Rights Movement” is published.

FOX4’s John Holt talked to Abrams about the project, the men behind the book, and its impact on him personally.