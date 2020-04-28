Dancing dinosaur delivers root beer to Vermont neighborhoods during quarantine

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Dave and Jenny Rooke knew there was only so much they could do when the coronavirus pandemic forced them to press pause on their business: Rookie’s Root Beer.

“We’re just waiting like everyone else,” Dave Rooke told WPTZ.

Dave is doing his best to keep the business afloat, filling can after can with the couple’s well-known beverage, which is normally served on tap in area restaurants.

“We’re completely closed as far as our wholesale business goes, so we’re just feeding ourselves on everyone’s generous can orders,” Dave said.

The couple was set on just doing things the old fashioned way, with curbside pickup at their doorstep, until Jenny received a package in the mail.

“When I opened it up I was like, ‘Oh my goodness. This is in the spark joy category,'” Jenny said.

Her friend gifted her an inflatable dinosaur costume to cheer her up since the root beer business was on hold.

The costume sparked an idea that’s bringing the community out of its shell.

Jenny is doing root beer deliveries in the dinosaur costume, complete with her portable speaker that blasts an upbeat playlist of recent hits.

“I’ve been dubbed the Coronsasaurus Rex and the QuaranT-Rex so far,” she said.

She’s been bringing the prehistoric party to front lawns and driveways around Chittenden County since early April, which has helped boost root beer can sales and bring smiles to people’s faces.

“Every single time that I see somebody smile or that I hear spontaneous laughter in the background, I know that I’m doing a little bit of my part for my community to bring happiness to other people,” Jenny said.

She said she has plans to deliver root beer in her costume until mid-May.