‘Dangerous’ man tries to hide from police in Leawood Town Center store before arrest

LEAWOOD, Kan. — Officers arrested a suspect after they found him trying to hide in a Leawood store.

Police said an officer stopped the driver for a traffic violation near 119th and Rosewood around 1 p.m. The officer said he ran the driver’s license and determined the 22-year-old driver had a warrant from Jackson County, Missouri. The warrant warned the officer that the suspect was known to be “armed and dangerous.”

Once backup arrived, the officer asked the suspect to step out of the car so he could take him into custody.

Police say the suspect did get out of his car, but then ran from officers and ended up in Town Center Plaza. The suspect ran into one of the stores at Town Center.

Additional officers were called to the area. They searched and found the suspect hiding in the store. The man was taken to the Johnson County jail.

No one was injured in the stop or chase.