Dangerous wind chills blowing into Kansas City Friday morning, Feb. 12

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Wind Chill Advisory is in place for our area starting midnight tonight through noon on Friday. Our wind chill has consistently been below 0, but how low does it have to be for something like this to be issued?

In this case, about -15 to -25 wind chills are expected. That’s going to be the case for several hours Friday morning.

That’s cold enough for you to get frostbite in half an hour or less. Keep these conditions in mind and check on anyone who doesn’t have the best access to heat over the next few days.

Here are some types to keep your body temperature up:

Cover all exposed skin outside, even wearing mittens over gloves

Stay hydrated to help increase blood volume

Avoid caffeine and alcohol