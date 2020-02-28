Dashcam video shows moment woman drives off road, rolls down steep hill — and lives

SARATOGA, Calif. — Maisey Liquez didn’t think she was going to survive when she realized her car was headed off of the road on Route 9 on February 21.
Video shows the the car cross over the center line, veering toward a steep embankment.
“I’m dead,” Liquez said in the video.
She said her brakes locked up. After rolling down the hill and coming to a rest at the bottom, she was miraculously still alive. She then called the police.
Liquez said she was treated for a spinal fracture and a concussion, but she is already up and walking around now. She said the near-death experience has made her appreciative of everything and the people around her now.