KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After returning in-person in 2022 and bringing in more than $3.5 million for Children’s Mercy in Kansas City, Big Slick announced Wednesday its dates for summer 2023.

Rob Riggle, Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, David Koechner and Eric Stonestreet, along with celebrity friends, are returning to Kansas City for the 14th annual Children’s Mercy fundraiser, scheduled for June 2-3.

Big Slick will once again feature baseball at Kauffman Stadium on Friday, June 2, 2023 and return to T-Mobile Center on Saturday, June 3, 2023 for the weekend’s marquee party and variety show.

Information for ticket prices, celebrity guests will be announced once tickets go on sale in the spring.

Big Slick has donated more than $17 million to Children’s Mercy in its 13 years.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.