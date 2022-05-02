LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Prairie Village Police Department along with the FBI want to find Angela Green.

Green, 51, was last seen in June 2019 but wasn’t reported missing until months later when her daughter realized she wasn’t dead. Ellie Green, Angela’s daughter, says her father told her in 2019 her mother died of a stroke in a hospital and asked her not to tell their extended family.

When Green’s sister reached out to her daughter about a wedding invitation she told her aunt that her mother died the year before. The family demanded to see a death certificate. When Ellie went to Topeka and realized one was never given she called Prairie Village Police Department and filed a missing persons report.

In March 2020, PVPD served two warrants in the case. One on the family’s home in Prairie Village and another on a property in Olathe. Ellie Green told FOX4 this is a property her father stored vintage cars away from the home. Months later in December, the department served a third warrant at the family’s second home in Lawrence. It was purchased in December 2019, months after Green was last seen.

Monday, neighbors tell FOX4 the FBI and police department went door to door and when Geoff Green left the neighborhood in his car investigators followed.

“The Angela Green case is a priority for the Prairie Village Police Department,” Captain Ivan Washington with the Prairie Village Police Department said.

A priority and also a mystery. What happened to Angela Green continues to elude law enforcement.

“We’re going to continue to fact find until we can bring this to a positive resolution,” Washington said.

Green’s husband, Geoff, has never been charged in the case but has also never agreed to speak with investigators. Shortly after a missing person report was filed with PVPD Green obtained a criminal defense lawyer.

“Are you looking for any information on Geoff Green as well?” FOX4’s Sherae Honeycutt asked Washington.

“We can’t talk about the investigation, but I can say that we are actively investigating this case,” Washington said.

“Is there anyone you’re looking at specifically?” Honeycutt asked.

“Nothing that I can share,” Washington said.

During the search of the Lawrence property in December 2020, neighbors tell FOX4 investigators did dig up part of the backyard of the home. However, a year and a half later there is no sign of Angela and no arrest in the case.

“I’m just glad they’re able to do some more and be able to dig even further honestly,” Angela’s daughter, Ellie Green said.

Ellie said she’s glad the department is staying on the case.

On Sunday, Mother’s Day, she is competing in the Miss Kansas pageant in Shawnee. If she wins it’s off to the Miss USA pageant. Ellie says she and her mother watched it together on TV every year.

“That will be a very sweet remembrance. I’ll have my friends and my people that I now count as family there in the audience for me, along with her from above, I’m going to be thrilled so it’s going to be great,” Green said.

However, she said the greatest prize would be finding her mom and putting the investigation to rest.

“It’s not forgotten. We’re still here. We’re still working. We will grind this case until we can bring it to a positive solution,” Washington said.

Ellie said she and her cousin, Michelle Guo, are still working on putting together a civil case against her father Geoff. They are raising money through Gofundme to hire a lawyer.

FOX4 reached out to Geoff Green’s attorney Monday but did not hear back. He has maintained over time that his client has no comment on the investigation.

Prairie Village Police say they want to hear any credible tip you know of. Due to the timeline of this case it makes the investigation more difficult. You can reach them at (913)-642-6868.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.