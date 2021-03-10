Daughter of Circle of Hope Girls Ranch founders describes years of horrific abuse

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Amanda Householder said she’s been telling authorities about the alleged abuse at her parent’s Christian reform school for years. But it took posting videos to Tik-Tok to finally get an investigation underway.

“When I was young, I would reach out to people saying this is how my parents are treating me and I was never heard,” Amanda Householder told FOX4. “I would always get punished more for it because it would get back to my parents that I was speaking out.”

Amanda’s parents, Boyd and Stephanie Householder, founded Circle of Hope Girls Ranch in Cedar County, Missouri in 2006.

On Wednesday, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt charged the couple with a lengthy list of more than 100 felonies, ranging from sodomy to neglect.

“One victim detailed the sexual abuse she received from Boyd Householder,” Schmitt said at a news conference. “Beginning with inappropriate sexual comments, sexual touches, and progressing to oral sex and sexual intercourse.”

Amanda Householder described other forms of psychological abuse at the ranch.

“If my dad thought a girl was vain or thought she was pretty he would cut her hair off, just to humiliate her,” Amanda Householder said.

A new bill, sponsored by State Rep. Keri Ingle (D-Lee’s Summit), is speeding through the legislature to close a loophole in Missouri law that allows Christian boarding schools to avoid oversight from state authorities.