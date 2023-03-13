KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Almost one year after a mother of five was killed in a drive-by in Kansas City, Kansas, her teenage daughter wants answers as she helps raise three of her siblings.

“Someone took her from me. Someone took everything that we had away from us, we didn’t deserve that, she didn’t deserve that,” Adrianna Caballero said.

Caballero’s mother was killed in what police have described to her as a drive-by.

“She was a good person, she helped everyone, she was there for everyone when they needed it.”

She says her mother loved wearing bright lipstick and Her favorite thing to do was be with her five kids.

35-year-old Lisa McKeehan was shot and killed near the 3700 block of Plaza Drive. At the time of the shooting, she was holding her then-2-year-old son in her hands.



“It just didn’t seem real. It felt like I was in a nightmare that I just wanted to wake up from. Not being able to call her, ‘Oh this happened or that happened.’ It’s hard, I mean there’s not really a word to describe it but the pain is unbearable, it hurts” Caballero said.



FOX4 reached out to the Kansas City, Kansas police department, which tells us that this remains an active investigation.

Caballero has a message for the killer:

“They deserve every karma they are going to get—like everything—because it’s not fair that they’re still out here. I mean they still have the people they love, they still have people they care about, and we lost a big person in our life,” Caballero said.

If you have any information on what could have happened or who may be responsible, you’re asked to contact the Kansas City Kansas police department.